Ulka Gupta reunites with Pravisht Mishra for the soulful track ‘Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra have joined forces yet again for a soulful track titled "Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil".

Crooned by Saaj Bhatt, the heartbreaking number has been scored by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also provided the lyrics. The music video for the song has been helmed by Umesh Dhopate.

The motion poster dropped by the makers has managed to create a massive buzz among music lovers, who are now eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

"Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil" reunited the beloved pair of Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra - the duo that fans adored in "Banni Chow Home Delivery".

Posting the initial glimpse of the track on social media, the makers wrote, "One song. Endless emotions. Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil by Saaj Bhatt will make you relive every love and loss. Releasing tomorrow only on Shemaroo Romantic Songs YouTube Channel!"

Sharing her experience shooting the track, Ulka Gupta said, "The song is really catchy, once you hear it, you can’t stop humming. What made this project special for me was how different my role is. It’s not the kind of character people usually expect from me, especially those who’ve loved Banni and Yuvaan together, this one’s a bit of a surprise."

She added that they shot the song in the beautiful outskirts of Gujarat for two days, and the shoot was concluded within a short time.

"I actually learnt how to ride a Bullet. It was twice my weight, and I was nervous, but once I got the hang of it, it felt amazing. Watching the final cut made me really happy," Ulka added.

"I’ve always believed that acting isn’t about playing who you are, it’s about slipping into who the story needs. And with every shoot, you take something back. For me, this time, it was a sense of adventure and getting into a new character," she concluded.

