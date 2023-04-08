Ukraine minister to visit India on April 9, likely to seek humanitarian aid

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) In what would be the first official visit from Ukraine more than a year after the Russian offensive, the country's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova will arrive on a four-day official visit to India on Sunday.

Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to India from April 9-12, during which, she is likely to seek humanitarian aid for her country.

During the visit, she will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, secretary (West) in the External Affairs ministry, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest.

She will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri, official sources said.

"India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," an official statement said.

