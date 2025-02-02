U19 WC: South Africa women elect to bat first against India in title clash

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (IANS) South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions India in the title clash of 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Both India and South Africa arrive for the all-important title clash on the back of being unbeaten throughout the competition. The two teams also played in a tri-series held in Pune in December 2024 ahead of playing in the global tournament. In between, India also won the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia.

For India, Trisha Gongadi is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 265 runs at a strike rate of 149.71. Trisha was also the member of the Indian team winning the inaugural U19 World Cup in 2023. For South Africa, Jemma Botha has been their top run-getter with 89 runs in five matches,

In bowling, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma is the top wicket-taker of the ongoing edition of the tournament with 15 scalps, including taking a hat-trick in the group stage. She also been backed well by left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla, along with pacers Shabnam Shakil and Joshitha VJ.

For South Africa bowlers’, skipper Kayla Reneke has stepped up to pick 10 wickets from five appearances, and has been supported by Monalisa Legodi and Nthabiseng Nini, who have picked six wickets each. There is also a reserve day in place for the final.

Playing XIs

India: G Kamalini (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, and Vaishnavi Sharma

South Africa: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini

