U19 WC: This means everything to me, says Trisha on all-round heroics in final

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (IANS) Before departing for playing her second U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, Trisha Gongadi had said to IANS that she was aiming to sign off from playing in this age-group on a high and was absolutely sure of the Indian team winning the competition in Malaysia.

Cut to now, and Trisha stayed true to her words by picking 3-15 and hitting 44 not out in India retaining its title with a superb all-round performance in the nine-wicket win in the final over South Africa at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Soaking in the glory of making India win its second successive U19 World Cup title, this time without even losing a single game, Trisha said all of this means everything to her. "Means everything to me, right now not able to say anything.”

“Thanks to my team and my support staff. I bowl to my strengths. I did the same thing today. Whatever we did in the other matches, we just stuck to the same thing in this game. I look up to Mithali di. She’s my idol. I hope even the coming World Cups come to India,” said Trisha after the final ended.

If this wasn’t enough, then Trisha was also adjudged Player of the Tournament for making 309 runs and picking seven wickets in the competition, including hitting an incredible century against Scotland.

Trisha got her Player of the Tournament award from Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner and ICC Hall of Fame inductee who is currently serving as chief selector of the Indian senior women’s team.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my father (present in the stadium). Without him, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve been working on my power game for a while. Our batting coach Apurva (Desai) sir told me I will be opening the innings and asked me to be ready. I am always an allrounder. I want to play for my country and keep winning matches.”

"Girls, cup ah thookitom," yelled wicketkeeper G Kamalini in post-final winning celebrations. India vice-captain Sanika Chalke said this was a surreal moment for her. “It’s a surreal feeling. I’ve dreamt of this for the past two years. I can’t believe I got to hit the winning runs. We didn’t get much batting so I just wanted to contribute with my efforts on the field. It’s a remarkable step for us," she said.

