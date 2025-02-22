Two taken into custody for placing telephone pole on railway track near Kollam

Kollam, Feb 22 (IANS) Two people were taken into custody on Saturday on the charges of placing of a telephone pole on the railway track at Kundra in Kerala's Kollam.

Two people, identified as Rajesh and Arun, have been taken into custody.

At around 1.00 a.m., a person, who lives near the railway track, saw the telephone pole on it. Soon the local police arrived and removed it, but around 3 a.m when the Railway Police came, they found the pole back on the track.

Various agencies saw this act as an attempt to cause damage because, around 3.30 a.m., a train was scheduled to pass through the route.

Kundara legislator and Congress leader P. C. Vishnunath, who arrived at the spot, said something was wrong.

"The various probe agencies have to seriously probe this grave incident as an accident has been avoided," said Vishnunath.

The local BJP leadership is also up in arms and asked that only a central agency probe will be fruitful.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police and the Railway Police Force have already started the probe and they have stumbled upon crucial evidence from CCTV footage that showed the pole being put on the track.

While the local police suspect this to be a prank, the Railway officials are leaving no stone unturned and so are the Central agencies, determined to unravel what happened and who were behind this.

The various agencies have also concluded that whoever has done it, a few people must be involved as the pole is quite heavy and laying it on the track requires a big effort.

