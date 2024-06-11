Two Rajasthan Ministers retain portfolios, Gajendra Shekhawat allotted Culture & Tourism

Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Jodhpur MP and Jal Shakti Minister in NDA 2.0, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been allotted the Culture and Tourism Ministry as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took charge for the third time in a row on Monday.

The portfolios of two other Union Ministers from the state remained unchanged, as Bhupendra Yadav retained his Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate, while Arjun Ram Meghwal retained the Ministry of Law and Justice with Independent charge and MoS for Parliamentary Affairs.

First-time Minister from Rajasthan Bhagirath Choudhury has been made Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

With Shekhawat getting the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Rajasthan's chances of getting central projects for the development of the tourist destinations of the state have increased. Also, the religious and eco-tourism circuits in the state are likely to gain momentum.

