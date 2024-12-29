Two policemen die of suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Two policemen died by suicide in two separate incidents in Telangana on Sunday.

A head constable hanged himself in Medak district while a constable died by consuming pesticides in Siddipet district.

Head constable Sai Kumar was found hanging from a tree at Kulcharam police station in Medak district.

The head constable had left home for a morning walk and resorted to the extreme step after reaching the police station.

Preliminary investigation shows the head constable spoke to his daughter over the phone before taking the extreme step.

The police shifted the body for autopsy and took up an investigation. The reason for the suicide was not known.

Family members told police that the head constable had been telling them that he would kill himself.

Rural Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said domestic problems could have driven Sai Kumar to suicide.

In another incident, a police constable died by suicide in Siddipet district.

Balakrishna, a constable of the 17th Battalion, hanged himself after mixing pesticides in the food of his wife and two children at his house in Siddipet town.

Balakrishna's wife Manasa and sons Ashwant and Ashwin were admitted to Siddipet Government Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Preliminary investigation by police suggests that Balakrishna and his family members attempted suicide due to financial problems.

The police constable had borrowed money from friends to buy a house. He was allegedly under pressure from lenders to repay the loans.

The state has been witnessing suicides by police personnel due to various reasons.

Last week, a Sub-Inspector of Police and a woman police constable along with a computer operator working in a cooperative society were found dead in a lake in Kamareddy district.

Police were investigating the cause of the death of Sai Kumar, a Sub-Inspector working in Bhiknur police station, Shruti, who was attached to Bibiet Police Station and computer operator Nikhil.

