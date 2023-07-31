Two people killed in Beijing rainstorms

Beijing, July 31 (IANS) Two people were found dead in Beijing's Mentougou district on Monday due to continuous heavy rain that has battered the area since July 29, according to local authorities.

The bodies were found in a river during an emergency patrol in the district on Monday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

From 8 p.m.on July 29 to noon on Monday, the average rainfall recorded at multiple stations in Mentougou had reached 320.8 mm.

Meteorological authorities in Beijing maintained a red alert for rainstorms on Monday morning, warning that small- and medium-sized rivers could experience flash floods and landslides.

Latest data also revealed that western, southern and urban areas of Beijing could see up to 40-80 mm of rainfall on Monday.

Operations on 275 bus lines run by Beijing Public Transport Corporation were affected, and several train routes in the suburban areas suspended service.

Meanwhile, Beijing's neighboring Hebei province has also activated the highest level alerts for rainstorms, flood control, and waterlogging prevention in response to the heavy rainfall.

The Hebei provincial meteorological observatory continued to issue a red alert for rainstorms at 8.59 am on Monday.

It forecast that stormy weather will persist on Monday in parts of Zhangjiakou, Chengde, Tangshan, Baoding, the Xiong'an New Area, Langfang, and Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, with accumulative precipitation likely exceeding 250 mm in some areas.

As of Monday noon, more than 54,890 people in the city of Baoding in Hebei had been evacuated, and powerful flood waters had destroyed several bridges in the city's Fuping township, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Some northern areas of Baoding are currently operating under a Level II risk level for water logging, the second highest.

