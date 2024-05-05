Two UP lawyers bet on favourite candidates, sign affidavit

Budaun, May 5 (IANS) Bizarre though it may sound, two lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district have placed a bet on their favourite candidate contesting the Lok Sabha polls and have promised to pay Rs two lakh to each other, depending on the victory of the candidate.

The lawyers have even signed an affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs ten, laying down the conditions for the bet. The affidavit is going viral on social media.

Diwakar Verma and Satendra Pal, both are advocates by profession. The contract between the two was signed on a stamp of Rs 10.

According to the viral affidavit, it was said that if BJP candidate Durvijay Shakya wins then Satendra Pal will give Rs 2 lakh to Diwakar and vice versa. The amount will have to be paid in cash within 15 days. If the SP candidate Aditya Yadav wins, Diwakar will give Rs 2 lakh in cash to Satendra within 15 days.

The above affidavit is also signed by two witnesses. The affidavit further states that if there is any kind of rigging in the elections, then this contract will be considered void. This, incidentally, is the first time that the bets on candidates have been placed on an affidavit.

The Budaun Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on May 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.