Two killed in school van-KSRTC bus collision in Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka), Sep 5 (IANS) Two students were killed and 32 others injured after a school van collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Samarth and 12-year-old Srikanth.

Of the 32 injured, 18 children were admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and 14 to a private hospital.

When parents rushed to the hospital to see their children and were denied entry to the ICU, they entered into an argument with the police.

The situation has been brought under control and injured children are being shifted from the ICU to the general ward, police said.

Few children were still in the ICU.

Expressing grief over the incident, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said: "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of two students losing their lives in a horrific accident between a state transport bus and a school bus near Kapagal in Manvi, Raichur district."

"It is extremely saddening to know that several more children have been severely injured, and some have lost their limbs. The visuals of the accident have disturbed my mind," Kumaraswamy said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the deceased children. The Karnataka government must provide all necessary medical treatment to the injured children for free and immediately announce the required compensation. Negligence in following road safety rules and the recklessness of drivers are causing such tragedies. I earnestly appeal to everyone to strictly follow transportation rules," Kumaraswamy said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident involving a school van and a government bus near Kapagal in Manvi taluk of Raichur district, in which two children lost their lives and several others were seriously injured."

"I pray that the departed souls may rest in peace," he stated.

"Arrangements will be made for free treatment of the injured, and the state government will provide compensation to the families of the deceased," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner K. Nitish, talking to media persons, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given directions to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh compensation for the injured.

