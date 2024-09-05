Two held at IGI Airport with 163 gm diamond worth Rs 60 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have seized diamonds weighing about 163 gm in various sizes concealed in the waist belt of two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

CISF personnel detected the illegal smuggling of diamond at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Wednesday. One of the arrested persons, who was carrying about 80 gm diamond, was later identified as Jitendra Farsio who was bound for Istanbul by a Turkish Airlines flight. He was nabbed during the pre-embarkation process.

The matter was informed to senior officials of the CISF and Customs.

The CISF said that on thorough scanning of his mobile phone and following tactful questioning, it was revealed that his accomplice, M. Anuj Patil Bhagwan, who was travelling by the same flight, was also carrying loose diamonds.

With the help of CCTV footage, the passenger was located and intercepted, the CISF said.

On thorough checking of Bhagwan’s hand bag, diamond in various sizes weighing about 83 gm was detected.

Later, both the passengers along with seized diamonds weighing about 163 gm and worth approximately Rs 60 lakh were handed over to the Customs officials for further action in the matter.

Earlier in April, a US woman was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after she allegedly attempted to 'bribe' a CISF officer with smuggled gold.

The woman was identified as Farah Deeko Mohamed, who arrived from Nairobi, Kenya, aboard an Air India flight.

The passenger was intercepted by the CISF personnel while she was being frisked before taking a connecting Air India flight to Hyderabad.

She was found carrying five gold bars weighing 50 gm each and some jewellery worth about Rs 35 lakh by concealing them in her undergarments.

