Two held with gold worth over Rs 1 crore at IGI airport

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here have arrested two persons and seized gold worth over Rs 1 crore.

"On the basis of spot profiling, the officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, booked a case of smuggling of gold against two Indian National Passengers. The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the accused resulted in the recovery of 2076.38 gram gold worth Rs 1,01,59,934," an official said.

The official further said that the recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of customs act and the accused have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

Both the passengers were produced before a Delhi court which remanded them to fourteen days judicial custody after the customs officials told the court that the accused were not required for further investigation.

