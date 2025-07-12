Two-day police conference in Jaipur to check human trafficking

Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police will organise a two-day state-level conference at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur, beginning July 18, to curb human trafficking.

The initiative is being led by the Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Branch of the Rajasthan Police Headquarters and aligns with the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Director General of Police (Civil Rights and AHT), Malini Agarwal, stated that this important step is being taken in compliance with letters issued by the Ministry's Women Safety Division on March 11, 2024, and June 16, 2025.

These communications provided detailed instructions and guidelines for taking effective, coordinated action against human trafficking across the country. The need for comprehensive dialogue and strategy development at the state level prompted the planning of this conference.

The main objective of the two-day event is to facilitate in-depth discussions on all major aspects of human trafficking. This includes understanding its changing patterns, improving methods for the identification and rescue of victims, ensuring proper rehabilitation and reintegration of survivors, and implementing strict legal action against traffickers.

The conference will serve as a collaborative platform for police officers and key stakeholders from across Rajasthan, enabling them to share experiences, challenges, and innovative approaches to curb this serious crime.

By bringing together frontline enforcers, the Rajasthan Police aims to enhance coordination, build capacity, and encourage knowledge sharing among all departments and agencies involved in anti-human trafficking efforts.

The conference is expected to produce practical outcomes, including stronger strategies and actionable solutions to prevent trafficking and secure justice for victims.

The Rajasthan Police sees this initiative as a significant step forward in strengthening the state's response to human trafficking and reinforcing its commitment to protecting vulnerable sections of society, said officials.

