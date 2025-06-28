Shefali Jariwala Death: Did She Undergo Anti-Aging Treatment Before Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

The entertainment industry is mourning the sudden death of Shefali Jariwala, known for her role in Kanta Laga. Shefali was also famous owing to her stint in Bigg Boss and other reality shows. Even though there were reports claiming that Shefali passed away due to a cardiac arrest, police revealed that they were probing her death and would reveal more details about the postmortem.

Shefali Jariwala's Anti-Aging Treatment Details

Parag Tyagi, Shefali's husband, rushed her to the hospital but upon her arrival, they declared her dead. Upon hearing this news, Parag was devastated as he had lost the love of his life. After the post-mortem was done, Shefali's remains were sent back to her home, where Shefali's family will prepare for her last rites to be held later today.

Now, sources reveal that the Bigg Boss star was taking anti-aging treatments for five or six years. This anti-aging treatment generally aims to improve skin texture and also promotes a younger look. Vitamin C and Glutathione were the main medicines used in the process.

People commonly use Glutathione as a drug for skin fairness and detoxification. However, it is important to note that these medicines do not provide the expected results. These medicines do not have a direct impact on the heart and are merely cosmetic treatments. As of now, there will be more clarity on how she passed away once the postmortem and forensic reports are out.