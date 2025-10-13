KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan's Graceful Reaction to Rude Gujarat Kid Hailed by Netizens

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has gone viral after a young contestant’s unexpected attitude took everyone by surprise. The moment quickly became the talk of the internet, but not because of the child’s behaviour. It was Amitabh Bachchan’s dignified and patient reaction that truly won over audiences.

The incident took place during the children’s special edition of the show when 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, took the hot seat opposite the legendary host. From the very start, Ishit interrupted Bachchan, telling him that he already knew the rules and asking him to “just start with the questions.” His confident tone bordered on dismissive, creating a slightly awkward moment in the studio.

Throughout the quiz, Ishit continued to display impatience, interrupting Amitabh Bachchan as he read out options and even instructing him to lock answers before the host had finished speaking. When he eventually gave an incorrect answer and left with no winnings, social media lit up with commentary.

While many viewers criticized the boy’s attitude as overconfident, others focused on Amitabh Bachchan’s response. Instead of reacting sternly or showing irritation, the veteran actor maintained his trademark composure. He smiled, engaged the boy with warmth, and gently guided him through the rest of the exchange without making the child feel embarrassed.

This restraint and grace won widespread appreciation online. Fans praised the 82-year-old host for handling the situation with unmatched patience and emotional intelligence. One user wrote, “Only Amitabh Bachchan could have handled that moment with such calm and dignity. Absolute class act.” Another added, “Even when the kid was borderline rude, Amitabh ji smiled through it. That’s what true grace looks like.”

Many viewers pointed out that Bachchan turned what could have been an uncomfortable situation into a subtle life lesson about humility and respect. His response, they said, reflected his decades of experience and the empathy that continues to define his public persona.

As the clip continues to trend across social media platforms, it has sparked a wider discussion about modern parenting, confidence, and respect in younger generations. But above all, it reaffirmed Amitabh Bachchan’s timeless charm and poise. Even after decades in the spotlight, the superstar once again proved why he remains one of India’s most respected and loved icons.

Yes. But feel for the boy. Yes he’s arrogant. Yes he’s a brat. But he does not deserve the social media hate & troll he’s now going to get. He’s just a boy. You’ve got so many followers Sagar. Please delete this video. And help make the social media world a bit better for him. — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) October 12, 2025