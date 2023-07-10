Cyrus Broacha's Sudden Elimination To Cover Salman Khan's Mistake 

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Salman Khan has been spotted holding a cigarette in his hand while he was grilling the contestants in a weekend ka vaar promo.

Netizens are bashing the host for smoking on the sets. Show buffs have also started guessing that the Bollywood superstar might quit the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Makers Remove Salman Khan

If you are thinking that Salman Khan will quit the show. The Bigg Boss makers may remove Salman Khan for smoking on the sets.

Well, certainly a big ‘No’ that won’t be possible. Salman Khan will be continuing as the host. He has been the face of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and fans can’t imagine anyone else in his place.

Crycus Broacha is all set to get evicted from the house. Yes, Cyrus would get evicted from the house in tonight’s episode.

The makers' sudden elimination of Cyrus could divert the topic, especially with Salman Khan smoking on the sets. Probably, Bigg Boss' makers might have eliminated Cyrus from the show to cover up Salman’s mistake. Well, only time can reveal the answers.

