Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 1: Flora Saini or Suman Shetty, Who Will Leave the House?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has kicked off with high drama, and the show has already reached its first elimination weekend. Among the contestants in the danger zone, two names are dominating conversations, actress Flora Saini and comedian Suman Shetty. Both entered the house with very different personalities and fan bases, but now find themselves at the centre of speculation over who will face the axe in Week 1.

Flora Saini, known for her work across multiple film industries, entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the more experienced contestants. Her calm and composed approach in the first week has been appreciated by some viewers, while others feel she has not yet shown enough impact to stand out among stronger personalities. On the other hand, Suman Shetty, popular for his comic timing and light hearted nature, has entertained audiences but has also faced criticism for not contributing much to the larger house dynamics.

As is always the case with Bigg Boss, social media has erupted into debates, polls, and predictions. Some fans believe Flora’s star presence gives her an edge to survive, while others think Suman’s humour and relatability may save him from eviction. With divided opinions flooding platforms, the elimination has turned into one of the most talked about topics of the season so far.

The first week is often crucial in shaping the rest of the game, and whichever contestant exits will set the tone for how audiences respond to the show moving forward. For now, all eyes are on the weekend episode to see whether Flora Saini or Suman Shetty bids farewell to the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.

#BiggBossTelugu9

Suman shetty - genuine person , but biggboss ki suit avaru .. — bavuma (@Nagasai26533823) September 9, 2025

Sanjana highest fan following unna vaalatho pettukundhi.. srija and pawan kalyan fans flora and suman Shetty ki vesi sanjana ni bayataki pampey chances kuda unnai#BiggBossTelugu9 — Aloo Curry (@BiBo7Telugu) September 9, 2025