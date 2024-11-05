Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nov 4th Highlights , Prithvi Targets Rohini

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nov 4th Highlights

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 witnessed intense discussions and heated arguments among contestants during the nomination process. This week, Bigg Boss instructed contestants to nominate only one person, unlike previous weeks where they were allowed to nominate two.

Prithvi Targets Rohini

Prithvi kicked off the nominations, citing Rohini's "neck fantasy" as the reason. Rohini expressed surprise, questioning if "neck fantasy" was even a valid term.

Hariteja and Preethi Engage in Verbal Spat

Hariteja nominated Preethi, stating that her words often lacked substance. The two engaged in a war of words, with Hariteja's points seeming valid but her delivery coming across as overly dramatic.

Nikhil Takes on Gautham

Nikhil nominated Gautham, accusing him of bullying. Gautham retaliated, stating Nikhil was hurt because he couldn't make him say "akka" (older sister). The argument escalated, with Gautham declaring, "Ashwathama is back; troll me, do whatever you want."

Vishnupriya Targets Prerana

Vishnupriya nominated Prerana , citing her mistakes throughout the week.

Nabeel Criticizes Vishnupriya

Nabeel nominated Vishnupriya , accusing her of favoritism during previous nominations and failing as a Mega Chief.

Gangavva Supports Gautham

Gangavva lightened the mood, joking about Gautham's gameplay and his tendency to get irritated easily.

Rohini Questions Gautham's Strategy

Rohini nominated Yashmi, expressing disappointment in Gautham's decision to side-line him in the contest.

Gautham Clarifies

Gautham nominated Yashmi, citing inconsistencies in her words and actions.

Teja Calls Out Prithvi

Teja nominated Prithvi for smoking during the nomination process, deeming it disrespectful to Bigg Boss.

Yashmi Confronts Gautham

Yashmi nominated Gautham, frustrated with his inconsistent behavior.

Avinash Saves Rohini, Replaces with Nikhil

Mega Chief Avinash exercised his power to save Rohini and replace her with Nikhil.

This week's nominees are Yashmi, Preethi, Gautham, Nikhil, Hariteja, Vishwapriya, and Prithvi.