Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Contestants List
The new season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to get on air on October 8, 2023. Kichcha Sudeep, seen last year in Vikrant Rona and in a guest role in Kabzaa, is going to host the show.
If you haven't seen the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 yet, here we go:
Here is the probable list of Bigg Boss Kannada 10's contestants:
Somanna Machimada
Namrata Gowda
Roopa Rayappa
Varsha Kaveri
Bindu Gowda
Rekha Vedavasyasa
Bhumika Basavaraj
Rajesg Dhruva
Sanvi Iyer
Roopesh Shetty
Naveen Krishna
Asha Bhat
Mimicry Gopi
Ravi Srivatsa
Tharun Chandra
The list has been shared widely by the fans of the reality show.