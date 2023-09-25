Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Contestants List

Sep 25, 2023, 12:06 IST
The new season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to get on air on October 8, 2023. Kichcha Sudeep, seen last year in Vikrant Rona and in a guest role in Kabzaa, is going to host the show.

If you haven't seen the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 yet, here we go:

Here is the probable list of Bigg Boss Kannada 10's contestants: 

Somanna Machimada
Namrata Gowda
Roopa Rayappa
Varsha Kaveri
Bindu Gowda
Rekha Vedavasyasa
Bhumika Basavaraj 
Rajesg Dhruva
Sanvi Iyer 
Roopesh Shetty 
Naveen Krishna 
Asha Bhat
Mimicry Gopi
Ravi Srivatsa 
Tharun Chandra

The list has been shared widely by the fans of the reality show.


