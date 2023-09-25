Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Contestants List

The new season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to get on air on October 8, 2023. Kichcha Sudeep, seen last year in Vikrant Rona and in a guest role in Kabzaa, is going to host the show.

If you haven't seen the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 yet, here we go:

Here is the probable list of Bigg Boss Kannada 10's contestants:

Somanna Machimada

Namrata Gowda

Roopa Rayappa

Varsha Kaveri

Bindu Gowda

Rekha Vedavasyasa

Bhumika Basavaraj

Rajesg Dhruva

Sanvi Iyer

Roopesh Shetty

Naveen Krishna

Asha Bhat

Mimicry Gopi

Ravi Srivatsa

Tharun Chandra

The list has been shared widely by the fans of the reality show.