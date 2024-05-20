TV stars Neha Kakkar, Sharib Hashmi, Karan Singh Grover, Gurmeet Choudhary also shine on polling day

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actors Karan Singh Grover, Neha Kakkar, Kritika Kamra, Sharib Hashmi, Karanvir Bohra and others on Monday exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, as they cast their vote and flaunted their inked index finger.

Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram and shared a selfie wearing a black tee-shirt, sporting a beard look, and showed off his inked finger. In the caption he wrote: "#jaihind."

Singer Neha, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tony Kakkar posed for a picture after they have cast their vote. She wrote: "I voted and urge you all to vote too."

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee also smiled ear to ear for the selfie as they flaunted their inked finger. The duo was twinning in a white outfit.

They captioned the post: "We did our part and #voted."

Karanvir Bohra shared a series of pictures with his daughter and parents from a polling station in Mumbai.

He wrote in the caption: "Aaj chutti ka din nahi, zimmedari ka din hai #vote."

Nakuul Mehta shared a happy selfie from his home wearing a blue striped shirt. Flaunting his inked finger, he wrote in the caption: "Jai Hind."

Kritika, who was last seen in the web series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' dropped a selfie from her car, wearing a white tank top and a yellow cap. The diva showed off her index finger and wrote: "You know what's cool?"

'The Family Man' fame actor Sharib shared a photo with his wife Nasreen and daughter, happily showing off their index finger with ink on it.

He wrote in the caption: "Achcha bura sab note kiya Aur vote kiya!! Aap bhi kijiye #mumbaikar #votekar."

Karan Wahi took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the queue from a polling station.

He wrote: "Please vote."

Shraddha Arya shared a photo from the polling station wearing an off-white suit. Flaunting her index finger, she wrote: "Proud voter indeed."

Shantanu Maheshwari shared a picture showing off his inked finger and wrote: "Go out and cast your vote."

