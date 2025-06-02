Tusshar Kapoor celebrates son Laksshya's 9th b’day: I must’ve done so much right

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) As his son Laksshya Kapoor turned 9, actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the moment and said that he feels incredibly blessed, believing he must have done a lot right to have manifested such a wonderful gift.

Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared an endearing picture capturing the very first moments of Laksshya's life, with the fertility specialist Firuza Parikh, who facilitated his son's birth via surrogacy, cradling the newborn.

For the caption, Tusshar wrote in the caption: “9 years since this angel came into my life…thank you to the universe…I must’ve done so much right to have manifested this! Thank you @fertiltree for being there for me! Happy birthday son! #laksshyakapoor#laksshyakapoorbirthday pic credit #drfiruzaparikh.”

The actor had opted for IVF and welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan took to the comment section and wrote: “Dr. Firuza is truly an angel n happy birthday to ur angel too tushar (sic).”

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia commented: “Happy birthday Laqu, have a super duper year.”

Actress Celina Jaitly wished Laksshay and wrote: “Many happy returns of the day Laksshay, love n hugs.”

On the work front, Tusshar’s latest project is ‘Kapkapiii’, a horror-comedy. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade and is directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.

With a screenplay by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, the film walks the fine line between freight and fun, channeling the same madcap energy that defined Sivan’s cult classics like ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’.

Produced by Bravo Entertainment’s Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

The film arrived in theatres on May 23.

