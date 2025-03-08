Truly uplifting: Gautam Adani hails 9 inspiring women envoys' visit

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Saturday said it was an honour to host nine inspiring women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India.

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani further stated that their praise and advice for the local women were “truly uplifting”.

“Our family was honoured to host nine inspiring women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India. I am grateful for their visit to Khavda’s Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra’s SEZ,” said the billionaire industrialist.

“Their praise and advice for the local women driving these projects were truly uplifting. On International Women's Day, here’s to breaking barriers and shaping a better future!” the Adani Group Chairperson added.

The women’s delegation comprised Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India; Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India; Ana Taban, Ambassador of Moldova to India; Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal and Bangladesh; Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India; Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of Lesotho to India; Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia to India; Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia to India and Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India.

In a special engagement ahead of International Women's Day, the Adani Group welcomed a delegation of women Ambassadors from nine nations to the conglomerate's projects in Khavda and Mundra, both in Gujarat, where they witnessed India's strides in clean energy, infrastructure and industrial development.

The delegation first visited Khavda, a remote site in western India's arid Kutch district, where Adani Green Energy, the largest renewables company in India, is developing the world’s largest clean energy plant.

They also visited Adani's state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant, a key project in India's push for self-reliance in renewable energy.

