Truck driver, changing punctured tyre, run over by cab in South Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) A 35-year-old truck driver, who was changing the punctured tyre, died after a cab hit his truck from the rear in South Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Prakash, a resident of district Rai Barielly in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on Tuesday around 5 a.m, a police control room call regarding a taxi cab accident was received at Fatehpur Beri police station.

Upon reaching the scene, it was determined that a taxi cab had collided with a stationary truck from behind while the truck driver was changing a punctured tire.

“The injured individual was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The deceased was identified as Ram Prakash,” said a senior police official.

In connection with this incident, a case under sections 279/304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at Fatehpur Beri police station.

“The accused cab driver, Gopal Narayan Mishra, a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi, has been apprehended. The cab driver revealed that he had dozed off, leading to the collision with the stationary truck,” said the official.

