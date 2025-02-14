Trouble for Shivakumar: I am ready to become K'taka Cong President, says Minister Rajanna

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) In a move that is sure to send alarm bells ringing in Karnataka Congress, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that he is ready to become the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a post presently held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The development is expected to compel Dy CM Shivakumar and his supporters to react.

Sources suggest that though CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have presented a united front till now, this move has all the possibilities of triggering an open fight between the two senior leaders.

After camping in New Delhi for three days and meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister Rajanna while addressing a press conference in Delhi declared that if the high command gives an opportunity, he is willing to tender his resignation from his post and assume the responsibility of the party President in Karnataka.

“We are not demanding a change of state President. After the Congress party’s victory in the state Assembly elections, AICC National General Secretary and MP, K.C. Venugopal had issued a press release clearly mentioning that Siddaramaiah would take over the post of the CM and Shivakumar would be the Deputy Chief Minister,” Rajanna stated.

“The press statement maintained that Shivakumar would continue as the KPCC President till the Parliamentary elections. Now, we are asking why has the high command not replaced him till now?” Rajanna questioned.

Talking about the demand for a Dalit CM, Minister Rajanna asked what was wrong with seeking a Dalit Chief Minister?

“Dalits, other communities and minorities can demand the post of the CM. The decision of the high command is final in this regard and we will abide by it,” he added.

“We will put forth our demands before the high command, we will not take the help of the Opposition parties,” he claimed.

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi had met the high command and reminded them of their past announcement to replace Shivakumar as the state chief.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara is likely to visit New Delhi next week.

Sources revealed that CM Siddaramaiah’s supporters have strategised to build pressure on the high command systematically through visits of ministers one after the other.

The camp is miffed with gag orders and strict directions not to conduct meetings of like-minded ministers and MLAs.

Dy CM Shivakumar is yet to react to the development.

