Trinamool moves ECI against Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s remarks on Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the former judge of Calcutta High Court and BJP nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in East Midnapore district, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting recently.

In its plea, the Trinamool has urged the poll panel to bar Gangopadhyay from addressing public meetings, holding roadshows, or giving interviews to the media.

The remarks by Gangopadhyay were made at a public meeting in Haldia district on Wednesday. They were made public after a purported video emerged online a day later in which Gangopadhyay could be heard wondering about the amount at which CM Banerjee was getting sold.

The Trinamool has also requested the Commission to ensure that no other BJP leader makes such derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister in the future.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against the vulgar and objectionable remarks made by Abhijit Gangopadhyay against the Chief Minister. We expect the ECI to penalise him for his conduct and prosecute him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," state Minister Shashi Panja told mediapersons on Friday.

In its letter to the Commission, a copy of which is available with IANS, the Trinamool said, "It is shocking that BJP candidates are stooping to such low levels of indecency on a regular basis, making indecorous, unwanted, and degrading statements involving the integrity and honour of a woman just to garner votes."

