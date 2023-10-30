Traffic advisory issued for 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) In view of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' and anticipation of gathering of 50,000 people at the two-day event, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the diversion and regulation of vehicular movement.

According to police, the event will be held at Vijay Chowk on October 30th and 31st on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Important dignitaries will attend this function. A large number of the public will also participate on this occasion. Expected gathering in the event is around 50,000 people. In these circumstances, there will be heavy traffic movement and pedestrian footfall in New Delhi district," said the traffic cops.

As per advisory, the traffic will be regulated and diverted accordingly from the adjoining roads/stretches to Vijay Chowk on Monday and Tuesday between 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

The traffic diversion are expected on roundabout Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg, roundabout Patel Chowk, Bhinder Point Junction, roundabout GPO, Aurbindo Chowk, roundabout RML, Q Point, roundabout GRG, roundabout Mandi House, roundabout Firozshah/Ashoka Road, roundabout Raja Ji Marg, Janpath, Mahadev Road, roundabout Rajendra Prasad Road/Janpath.

"It is advisable that these roads/stretches should be used for travel only in case of urgent need/necessity," stated the traffic advisory.

"Expected gathering in the event is around 50,000 people and the gathering will mainly be travelling through Delhi Metro and hence it is expected that there will be rush in Delhi Metro Routes especially Yellow and Violet lines," it stated.

The advisory further advised to use public transport vehicles instead of their own vehicles to decongest the roads.

"People are advised to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance in normal flow of traffic. The commuters going to Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, Central Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate etc. should leave their spot with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route," it stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.