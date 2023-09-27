Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ is India’s official entry for Oscars

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Malayalam film ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’, which stars Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban, has been selected to represent India as the country’s official entry at the 96th Academy Awards, by the Film Federation of India on Wednesday.

Hereafter, the film will compete in the Oscars if it is selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the final nomination list.

The film narrates the stories of humanity overcoming the adversity set against the backdrop of the 2018 floods that devastated parts of Kerala. Tovino Thomas essays the role of a young man in the film who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods. The film also stars Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles.

Reacting to the news, actor Tovino Thomas said, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor, but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. ‘2018’ is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time”.

He further mentioned, “Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own”.

‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ is one of the highest grossers of Malayalam cinema and clashed at the ticket windows with ‘The Kerala Story’ - the Hindi film incidentally set on its soil. The makers of ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ even went on to market the Malayalam film as the ‘Real’ Kerala story and not the Hindi film which received the flak from a section of audience for staging a propaganda.

‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ in fact finds a mention in the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is also available to stream on Sony LIV.

The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.