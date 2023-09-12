In touch with Haryana Police, says Rajasthan Police after Monu Manesar detained

Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) Monu Manesar, who is accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case of Bhiwani, has been detained by the Haryana Police on Tuesday and will be handed over to Rajasthan Police, police officials here said .

Monu Manesar has been caught from his home village Manesar, after being absconding for the last 8 months.

On February 16, two burnt bodies were found in a Bolero vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani and investigation revealed that the bodies belonged to Junaid and Nasir of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Several cow vigilantes of Haryana were accused of burning them alive and among the accused was the name of Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav.

Monu Manesar was caught by Haryana Police by setting a trap in civil uniform.

Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachhawa said that they have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in the Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case.

"Haryana Police is doing its further process and our officers are in touch with them. When their process is completed, then our (district police) process will start," he added.

Nasir, 28, and Junaid, 33, were kidnapped on February 15. The next day, their skeletons were found in the Bolero in Bhiwani. Their families had accused cow vigilantes Monu Manesar and his associates of killing both of them by burning them alive after beating them.

After this, Bharatpur police station had registered a case against Monu Manesar and other people under various sections. Police have also released photographs of 8 absconding accused in this case.

