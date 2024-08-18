Tottenham Hotspur agree Leicester City’s 20 million pound bid for Oliver Skipp: Report

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Leicester City have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham Hotspurmidfielder Oliver Skipp for a deal said to be worth nearly 20 million Pounds.

The two teams will be facing each other at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday (IST) which enables Skipp to get his medicals sorted ahead of the much awaited move. The bid was accepted by Tottenham on Sunday as reported by The Athletic.

Skipp will be joining Leicester and will be around familiar faces in former Tottenham academy player Harry Winks who we could see as his potential midfield partner.

Skipp played 24 games for Spurs in all competitions last season, but Ange Postecoglou mostly utilized him as a substitute.

The Tottenham academy player's Spurs contract is good until 2027. He made his debut for the squad in 2018 and has since made 106 appearances. Skipp played 47 games for Norwich City on his loan during the 2020–21 season.

Archie Gray, a summer acquisition from Leeds, and the departure of Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to Marseille have bolstered Spurs' midfield and given the fact that Skipp made only 27 appearances for Spurs in the previous season, most of them off the bench, A switch would be good for the 23-year old to increase his minutes in the league. Skip’s acquisition would act as a replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the midfielder who moved to Chelsea this summer.

Skipp's arrival will be The Foxes' fifth signing of the summer having already acquired Issahaku Fatawu, Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding and Bobby De Cordova-Reid on permanent transfer.

Leicester City’s previous promotion saw them live out a fairytale story like no other. The team won the 2015/16 Premier League title, the first in the history of the club, and further added an FA Cup to that tally in 2021. The team was relegated in 2023 but made it back to the top tier in their first attempt after winning the EFL Championship in the 2023/24 season.

