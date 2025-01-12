Tom Holland's father roots for his son's relationship with Zendaya despite strain of combined stardom

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) English actor Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, believes that the actor and Zendaya's relationship will stand the test of time.

In a Patreon post shared, Dominic Holland wrote about his oldest child's romance with the actress, 28, and how he believes they are meant to last, despite the challenges that come with being a couple in the public eye, reports 'People' magazine.

"I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb", Dominic, 57, said of the pair, who recently became engaged.

Then expressing his belief that "show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention", Dominic highlighted his own relationship with his wife Nikki Holland as "an example" for Tom, 28, and Zendaya to look to.

Dominic wrote, "With Nikki helming this family and my 'wisdom' on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

As per 'People', Tom and Zendaya, who play onscreen couple Peter Parker and Michelle "MJ" Jones in the Spider-Man movies, initially maintained for years that they were just friends and not romantically involved.

They were eventually spotted kissing in a car in July 2021, confirming their off-screen romance.

Earlier this month, Zendaya stepped out at the 2025 Golden Globes sporting a diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement speculation.

A family source later confirmed to 'People' that the pair are set to wed.

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," another insider said of Tom, detailing that the star shared the engagement news with friends.

