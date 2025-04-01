Tom Hardy reveals 'Venom' was planned for crossover With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Hardy wanted a crossover between the iconic characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Venom (which he essays in the franchise film) and Spider-Man (played by his namesake Tom Holland).

The actor also put everything in his capacity to make the crossover happen but destiny had other plans, reports ‘Variety’.

Tom Hardy appeared on ‘The Discourse Podcast’ from ‘The Playlist’ and confirmed that a crossover between Venom and Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man “got as close as I could possibly imagine getting” before falling apart.

As per ‘Variety’, the Oscar nominee did not give a specific reason for why the project never got off the ground, although he did allude that it had to do with studio politics.

“We got close”, Hardy said about a crossover with Holland’s Spider-Man. “We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun”.

‘The Discourse Podcast’ host Mike DeAngelo asked if it was studio politics that ultimately killed the crossover, to which Hardy said the project never happened “for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there”.

“Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids”, Tom Hardy added about why he wanted to do a Venom-Spider-Man project.

“Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together”, he said.

Venom and Spider-Man are two of the most iconic characters from the MCU along with Wolverine, Deadpool, Iron Man and others. Both of them share a love-hate relationship, while Venom was born after the symbiote left Peter Parker ( the alter ego of Spider-Man), and became one with Eddie Brock. While Spider-Man is the knight in shining armour for New York City, Venom is the anti-hero that keeps the machine running.

