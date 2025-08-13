War 2 Day1 Box Office Prediction: NTR–Hrithik Duo to Smash Rs 100 Crores?

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the reason for that is the coming together of two of the biggest stars in the country, namely Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. The hype is also due to its place in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, and War 2's success will affect the franchise's future.

War 2 was teased during the end of Tiger 3, where Hrithik's character was shown to be treading through dangerous waters with his next mission, and how Jr NTR comes into this forms the rest of the tale. Amid massive competition from Coolie, War 2 still managed to hold its ground by raking in decent advanced booking numbers.

According to industry trackers, War 2 is expected to have a good first day at the cinemas, and its expected worldwide gross stands somewhere between Rs.90 and 100 crores. This is a huge number considering the fact that War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie.

The collection from the Telugu states alone is expected to be in the north of Rs. 30 crore, and the rest of India might contribute another Rs. 45–50 crore, taking the domestic total to Rs. 75 crore gross. If overseas walk-ins show improvement after the premiere shows are done, War 2 can even surpass the Rs.90-100 worldwide gross prediction and can give tough competition to Coolie in days to come.

Word of mouth is highly essential for War 2 to not just sustain but even look to beat Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.