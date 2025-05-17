Vijay Deverakonda on Marriage with Rashmika: Ask Them

For a considerable amount of time, rumors about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's love story have been circulating in Tollywood. The duo, who did two films together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are rumored to have been dating each other for a long time. Fans quickly identified several instances on Vijay and Rashmika's respective social media accounts that suggest their relationship.

However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has ever commented on the nature of their relationship. Recently, Rashmika attended the launch of Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's new film with Sithara Entertainments. If this isn't proof enough to say that Rashmika has found a new family at the Deverakondas, nothing else will, claimed fans of the couple.

Vijay Deverakonda is now gearing up for the release of Kingdom as he seeks redemption after back-to-back flops. Gowtham Tinnanuri initially scheduled the movie for release on May 30th, but multiple factors pushed it to July 5th. But Vijay is in no mood to slow down and has already started promotions for Kingdom.

During a recent photoshoot, the actor answered questions about his relationship with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay was smart enough to not give away anything about their relationship yet keep fans intrigued about the couple.

Believing that his on-screen chemistry with Rashmika won't be a problem, Vijay believes that he should do more movies with his rumored beau. Vijay also called Rashmika a "beautiful woman" and also raved about how "hard-working" and "kind" she is. Just as the question shifted from their on-screen chemistry to their off-screen linkup, Vijay immediately denied any rumors that are doing the rounds about them.

When asked about his marriage plans, Vijay said that he is not planning to get married anytime soon, but someday he will. Deverakonda cleverly answered when asked if Rashmika has the qualities that he is looking for in his future wife. He said, "Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill."

Well, it's safe to say that Vijay Deverakonda did a good job of keeping Tollywood fans interested in his equation with Rashmika Mandanna.