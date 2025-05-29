Shrasti Verma Gets Her Due as Sukumar Credits Her for Sooseki Song from Pushpa 2

Tollywood's blockbuster director Sukumar is someone who always gives credit to those who truly deserve it. During both the success meet and the pre-release event of Pushpa-2, he made sure to thank every individual who contributed to making the film memorable. Right from his assistant directors to the stunt choreographers, Sukumar didn't miss the chance to show gratitude to the people around him who worked tirelessly during the release of his film.

But he missed out on the chance to thank one dance choreographer who shot the majority of the song Sooseki from Pushpa 2. Shrasti Verma is the name of the choreographer, and even though the director missed out on mentioning her during Pushpa-2 events, he gave full credit to her efforts during the trailer launch of Sita Payanam.

Speaking at the event, Sukumar revealed that it was Shrasti Verma who composed 80 percent of the Sooseki song. The legendary director also revealed that she composed small montages as well and deserves credit for the same. Even though Srashti didn't get full credit back when the movie was released, it was excellent of Sukumar to acknowledge her work publicly, as more people will get to know about the choreographer's talent.