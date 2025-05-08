Subham Premiere Review: Samantha Delivers a Winner in Her Production Debut

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and the first movie under the banner is Subham, a horror-comedy directed by CinemaBandi fame Praveen Kandregula. Praveen Kandregula, a student from the Raj & DK film-making school, has impressed everyone with his first feature film and is now aiming to win over Telugu audiences with Subham. The movie stars three couples who were just married, and from the trailer, it's evident that the wives get haunted by a ghost after watching a TV serial.

From the promotional content that was released, the movie didn't appear as straightforward as it seems, as Praveen Kandregula seemed to have laced the film with a touch of a message on feminism and how ridiculous TV serials' obsession has become of late in South Indian households. Praveen is also making another film titled Parada, featuring Sangeetha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Darshana Rajendran.

Even in the pre-release event, director Praveen Kandregula spoke with high confidence about the film, and it remains to be seen if what he actually spoke about translates into the theaters. The movie planned limited premiere shows in the Telugu states, and the word-of- mouth from those premieres was extraordinary. Even though this cannot be considered the final verdict, it can give Samantha and her team some sort of confidence over tomorrow's release.

Subham is also clashing with Sree Vishnu's Single, a buddy comedy about the hardships of staying single. It won't be a surprise to say that Single will be moviegoers' first choice this weekend, and word of mouth is the only way for Samantha's film to stay in the race. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans after watching Subham's premiere.

Early reviews on Twitter (X) indicate that the film will emerge a hit, and fans are already sending their congratulations to Samantha on scoring success in her debut production venture.

Reviews and mouth talk from yesterday's #Subham premiers are fab 💥💥🔥🔥 Looks like @Samanthaprabhu2 scored a BLOCKBUSTER in her 1st movie itself as a producer 👏👏👏

Can't wait to watch it tomorrow on Big Screens !! 🤞🥳🎉#SamanthaRuthPrabhu𓃵 #Samantha #SSMB29 #MaheshBabu𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SaxDxlndCI — ★ Movie Monster ★ (@movie_monsterz) May 8, 2025

First half is too good #Subham

Climax is excellent

Second half 3.5 /5 A hit movie by director Praveen @Tralalacinema production 🫶 — Gayathri Joy (@GayathriJ61577) May 8, 2025

A very nice thought of writer Vasant 👍 #Subham Comedy 🤣 is top notch in the movie 💥🔥 Enjoying till now pic.twitter.com/ow87DX2td4 — Amrit✨ (@gauahak41750) May 8, 2025

#Subham Enjoyable watch movie 💥

Vasant writting is fun filling and director Praveen gave it and extraordinary direction 👌 Falling in love with harshit timing a message oriented in good way #Subhamreview @Samanthaprabhu2 good Cameo as well — Rajuluu (@Rajuluu282901) May 8, 2025

From these reactions, it looks like there aren't any people online who could find a negative aspect to point out about Subham, and this is a great sign for Samantha's small film, which needs a massive audience push to survive in the theaters this weekend.