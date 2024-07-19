Strict Action: 25 YouTube Channels Banned By Tollywood!

Lately, the cinema industry has faced massive trolling from trolls and YouTube channels, which is affecting the stars. The Tollywood industry is growing every day, making history with each movie. The Movie Artists Association(MAA) was established to promote the well-being of artists and regulate issues.

MAA's treasurer, Siva Balaji, talked to the media in the presence of the other association members. On July 18, Actor Rajeev Kanakala discussed online trolls and how they are affecting the actors. He even mentioned the strategy that the association had implemented to stop online trolls.

They further expressed their anger about trolls using social media to post harmful content about the actors and their films. As part of the strategy, the association terminated 25 YouTube channels that trolled cinema actors and plans to terminate 200 other channels in the future.

