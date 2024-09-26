SSMB29 : Mahesh Babu's Special Exemption in Rajamouli's Film,Here's Why

Mahesh Babu's Freedom on Rajamouli's Film: A Strategic Move?

Director SS Rajamouli, known for his perfectionism, has surprisingly given Mahesh Babu unprecedented freedom during the pre-production phase of their upcoming film. Unlike his usual practice of restricting heroes' public appearances, Mahesh is roaming freely, sparking curiosity.

Also read: Samanatha Pics from London, United Kingdom: Check Out!

Insiders reveal:

Mahesh's current look is not his final appearance in the film.

Rajamouli plans to fly in international hair stylists to craft Mahesh's desired look.

The team is working on photo shoots with different designs and options.

Mahesh will adopt the selected look, featuring thick hair, bushy beard, and mustache.

Emergency measures, including caps and face masks, will be taken to maintain secrecy.

Fans are advised not to expect updates soon, as:

The film's sets are being prepared for an early 2025 start.

Rajamouli has not finalized the official launch date.

This strategic approach has fueled speculation about Mahesh's character and the film's narrative. The partnership between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu promises an exciting cinematic experience.

Also read: Devara First Review Out, NTR is Terrific