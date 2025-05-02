Sreeleela Praises PM Modi’s Speech at WAVES 2025 as Inspiring and Uplifting

Actress Sreeleela shared her thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, describing it as "absolutely wonderful." She was especially impressed by how it brought together people from nearly 75 countries, calling it a truly global moment.

She said the speech was inspiring, clearly delivered, and perfectly suited to the current mood. When asked about the “wave,” Sreeleela was briefly unsure what was meant, but quickly responded with excitement, saying it was brilliant and came at just the right time.

According to her, the wave carried a strong, positive energy that matched the tone of the speech. She felt everything—from the message and its delivery to the public’s reaction—came together beautifully.

“It was a really uplifting and unforgettable moment,” she said. “I’m so glad I got to witness it.”

The event also saw the participation of several top stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Deepika Padukone, and many others, making it even more special.