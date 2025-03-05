Singer Kalpana Suicide Attempt: What Happened and How is She Doing Now?

South Indian Singer Kalpana Raghavedar's alleged suicide attempt has shocked people in the Telugu states. The singer amassed huge popularity in the Southern industries with her unique voice and has sung some blockbuster songs. The news of her suicide attempt broke last night.

Kalpana and her husband stay in a villa Nizampet, Hyderabad. Based on the information given by her husband, the apartment supervisor informed the police and the police broke down the doors to enter into the villa. The police witnessed singer Kalpana lying on her bed, unconscious. It is reported that Kalpana has been staying in that villa for 5 years, and her husband isn't present in their home for the past 2 days.

The apartment secretary, however, revealed that both Kalpana and her husband live happily. Even when there is a community gathering, they would participate whole-heartedly. It is important to note that Kalpana's husband Prasad was taken into custody by the police and more details are yet to be revealed on what led to her committing suicide allegedly.

Singers Sunitha, Sri Krishna, and others have visited Kalpana in the hospital. Regarding her health status now, hospital authorities have made multiple statements. Initially, it was reported that she was put on a ventilator. However, the latest update on the singer is that she has regained consciousness and her condition is stable.

Here's hoping she makes a recovery soon.