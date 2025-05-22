Sarangapani Jathakam OTT Release: Priyadarshi's Quirky Comedy to Stream on Prime Video From May 23?

One of the most heart-warming movies to have been released, whose only aim is to make audiences laugh from start to finish, director Indraganti Mohanakrishna's Sarangapani Jathakam didn't perform to expectations when it was released on the big screens last month.

The movie is a light-hearted ode to the forgotten comedy of errors films that used to dominate the Telugu screens back in the day. Indraganti Mohanakrishna paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Jandhyala through Sarangapani Jathakam, and even though audiences didn't appreciate the movie in theaters when it was released, they have a chance to do so when the film drops on OTT.

Sarangapani Jathakam aims to deliver laughs through dialogues, and the lines written were witty, and the movie keeps the delivery subtle without going loud and ballistic. The background score only adds to the film's comic sense, and the intention of not going overboard was evident in this department too.

Indraganti Mohanakrishna showed outstanding wit in writing while also ensuring that the comedy scenes were contemporary and appealed to the generation of moviegoers whose entertainment primarily comes from Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Sarangapani Jathakam is a captivating film from beginning to end, and its reception by audiences on Prime Video remains to be seen.

The movie is all set to stream on the OTT platform from May 23rd, Friday. The OTT giant might release the film on the night of the 22nd itself, but in any case, Sarangapani Jathakam will be available on Prime from 12:00 AM IST on the 23rd.