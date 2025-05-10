Samantha on Oo Antava Song Shoot with Allu Arjun: “I Was Shaking"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was once the preferred choice among all leading heroes in Tollywood. She has acted with nearly every top actor out there in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Samantha never really tried to experiment with her movies while she was making them with big stars. But there was a change in her approach to scripts, starting with U-Turn.

Always considering herself an outsider in the industry, Samantha has decided to encourage new talent after floating her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Critics and audiences alike gave her debut film, Subham, positive reviews upon its release. Even though the movie is yet to rise big in terms of collections, the weekend provides a opportunity for the film to do so and rake in numbers for the makers.

While promoting the film, Samantha gave multiple interviews, and in one such interaction was where she was asked about her mindset while doing the pan-Indian sensational number "Oo Antava…" from Pushpa: The Rise. Known for her looks, Samantha was always famous for her performances as a soft character, but when she was offered this special number, fans and the industry were in shock.

Samantha expressed that she wanted to try it out for once and see how the reception would be.

The actress also made it clear that the people around her unanimously said no to her dancing with Allu Arjun in a special song. "They were like NO! Absolutely not. The timing couldn't have been worse. But I was like, I loved the lyrics. Nobody has offered me something like this before."

Samantha also shared how she felt on the day of shooting for the song. "I was shaking. I was so nervous. I think these challenges—they really appeal to me."

Well, not just Samantha danced, but she and Allu Arjun rocked the country and brought a humongous craze to Pushpa with just this one song.