Samantha Consoles Assistant Arya, Who Cries at Subham Success Meet: Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been enjoying the success of her recent projects. her recent movie, Subham. After launching her production venture, Tralala Moving Pictures, Samantha has decided to narrate a simple story set in the backdrop of Bheemili as her first film. Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinemabandi fame, Subham has managed to earn the audience's applause right from its release.

Made on a tight budget, Subham has ended up being a profitable venture for Samantha and her production house. Subham's non-theatrical rights had fetched Rs.5 crores, and it also raked in more than Rs.6 crores at the box office. Such success has made Samantha's debut production a bumper hit for her and her team.

The movie's team has announced a success meet celebrating the film. Samantha also attended the success meet, where a heartwarming moment took place. On stage, Samantha's long-time assistant Aryan became emotional, prompting the actress to console him and give him a hug.

The same video has been going viral on social media. Fans are raving about Samantha and her golden heart. The actress has proved with multiple gestures in the past her kindness and empathy towards her team and her fans. This is one of the many instances where Samantha displays affection toward her team for standing by her no matter what.

You can check the video below: