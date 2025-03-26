RC16: Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana Movie Title & First Look Out on 27th March!

In what can easily be considered a huge surprise for Tollywood and especially Mega fans, Ram Charan's sports drama with Buchi Babu Sana has locked its title and first look date.

You heard that right! The movie, which had humongous hype ever since its launch, takes Charan's birthday as a special occasion to unveil the title. A lot of names were doing the rounds, with Peddi and Power Cricket being the most talked-about names.

But the makers are ready to burst the bubble and announce the title once and for all for fans who have been waiting for so long. Starring Ram Charan and Jhanvi Kapoor, the movie has AR Rahman composing the music. This factor in itself adds a huge pan-India touch to the whole movie.

Celebrating the news, RC16 makers have released a photo featuring Ram Charan holding a cigar in one hand. The poster smartly hides Charan's look and shows only a brief glimpse of his face. Charan was standing on his back and this rusty rural drama is boud to make waves in Telugu cinema once it releases.