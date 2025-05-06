Ram Pothineni's Sweet Birthday Wish to Bhagyashri Borse Fuels Dating Rumors!

Over the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that Tollywood hero Ram Pothineni is allegedly dating Bhagyashri Borse, the co-actress of his next film with director P. Mahesh Babu. Despite the failure of her first film, Mr. Bachchan, Bhagyashri has become a sensation in Tollywood, receiving numerous projects.

Bhagyashri has a major film titled Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda, set to release soon. The film, which was due to release on May 30th, might face a delay owing to the release of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Alongside Kingdom, Bhagyashri has one more release on her plate, and it's Ram's next film.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Maker, the yet untitled love story has Bhagyashri playing the role of Mahalakshmi. On her birthday, May 6th, the team sent her a heartwarming birthday wish. Sharing the same post, Ram Pothineni took to his Instagram stories to write a sweet message.

Ever since the duo were seen together during the puja ceremony of their film, rumors have been doing the rounds, and Bhagyashri's recent Instagram photo sparked this discussion even further. As soon as she posted it, fans figured out that it was in fact Ram's house, and this skyrocketed the early speculations of the duo dating each other.

Amid these growing speculations, Ram's message to Bhagyashri reads, "Happy Birthday, BB! May this year bring you the love, success, and happiness you deserve." This is a sweet and endearing wish from the Tollywood actor. It didn't take much time for Bhagyashri Borse to also react to Ram's wish with a sweet emoji.

This interaction might excite fans who already believe that the duo are in love, thanks to the film by Mahesh Babu P.