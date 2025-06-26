Rajinkanth's Coolie Telugu Rights Bagged by Asian Multiplexes for a Record Price

Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie has generated significant buzz in South India even before its release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Upendra, and also Aamir Khan in a reported 15-minute cameo. Trade expectations for this movie are high, as it is expected to become the first Tamil film to surpass Rs. 1000 crores.

For a long time, Kollywood has been trying to hit that milestone, and despite a couple of movies getting closer to the same, they failed to make an impact as a whole. Coolie has that chance, and with its pan-Indian appeal working its way, Coolie definitely will shatter all existing box-office records in Tamil cinema.

Dil Raju, Suniel Narang, and Suresh Babu Bagged Coolie Telugu Rights

Coolie will face stiff competition from Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2. Both films will release on the same date, August 14th, leaving us to speculate which will emerge victorious. In the Telugu states, Coolie is the one film that's generating a lot of buzz, and Lokesh Kanagaraj has a special fan base in both states.

Asian Suniel Narang, Suresh Babu, and Dil Raju purchased the theatrical rights of Coolie in the Telugu states for a staggering Rs.48 crores (excluding GST), according to various reports.

This is a massive amount for any Tamil film that has been released in the Telugu states in recent times, and it's only due to Rajinikanth's massive star power combined with Lokesh Kanagaraj's fame that has made this record possible.

Coolie released the Chikitu music video on June 25th, and the song opened to a blockbuster response in all versions. T. Rajendran made a special appearance in the video alongside Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang the song. With every promotional update, the Coolie team will take extra care to ensure that they are reaching the widest audiences possible for a bumper opening.