Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 27: Nears ₹1800 Crore, Eyes Dangal’s Record!

New Year’s Eve brought great news for the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, as the film saw a significant jump in box office collections. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned a total of ₹7.65 crore on December 31. The film, starring Allu Arjun, had a 15.51% occupancy rate in its Telugu version across over 600 shows in India. Meanwhile, its Hindi version performed even better with an occupancy of 19.15% across around 3000 shows.

The film’s total earnings were split across languages: ₹1.17 crore in Telugu, ₹6.25 crore in Hindi, ₹20 lakh in Tamil, ₹2 lakh in Kannada, and ₹2 lakh in Malayalam. Pushpa 2 earned nearly four times more than Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, which was released around Christmas. With no major competition expected in the coming weeks, Pushpa 2 is set to cross the ₹1800 crore mark globally.

The movie was released on December 5, with preview screenings on December 4. As of the latest updates from Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s 25-day global gross stands at ₹1760 crore. A remarkable achievement, considering the film was originally made in Telugu but has earned ₹1100 crore from its Hindi version alone.

Pushpa 2 has now surpassed the global earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned ₹1790 crore. The film is just ₹300 crore behind Dangal’s ₹2070.3 crore, and if it continues this pace, it might soon become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Fans and industry experts are eagerly watching to see if it breaks this final record!