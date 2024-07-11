Pushpa 2: Hindi Non-Theatrical Rights Fetch A Record Price

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It's been generating buzz since its announcement. In a recent interview, Kollywood producer KE Gnanavel Raja offered some interesting insights.

According to him, the film's Hindi rights (excluding theatrical rights) were sold for a whopping Rs 260 crore. This includes mainly OTT and satellite rights. The audio rights are also included in it.

Raja also went on to predict that Pushpa: The Rule's theatrical revenue could surpass KGF 2. Only time will tell if his prediction holds true.

The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Dhananjay in key roles. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 6, 2024.