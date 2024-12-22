Pushpa 2: Box Office Day 17 Collection Breaks Records

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with record-breaking collections. The Allu Arjun-starrer is on the verge of surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. With a domestic total nearing ₹1,031 crore and a global collection of ₹1,435.3 crore, the film is set to break new records and achieve unprecedented success in Indian cinema.

One of the key highlights of the film’s success is its dominance in the Hindi market. Pushpa 2 has earned ₹652.9 crore in the Hindi belt, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing even Pathaan and Jawan. The film has shown strong performance across other languages as well, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On Day 17, the film saw a huge jump in collections, with a 74% increase from the previous day. It earned ₹25-28 crore across all languages, with the Hindi version contributing ₹20 crore to the total. The Telugu version added ₹4.35 crore, taking its total to ₹302.35 crore. Other versions, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, brought in around ₹1 crore.

With a domestic total of ₹1,029.9 crore and a global collection of ₹1,435.3 crore, Pushpa 2 is not just a box office hit—it’s a phenomenon. The film's massive success across all regions highlights its pan-Indian appeal, making it one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history.

As Pushpa 2 continues to break records, it is clear that Allu Arjun’s star power and the film’s widespread popularity are far from over. The movie is expected to maintain its strong box office performance in the weeks to come.