Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Day 25: A Phenomenal Run Approaching a Month

Sukumar’s cinematic spectacle, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has sustained an impressive streak at the box office as it approaches the one-month milestone. As per industry sources, the movie has raked in a staggering ₹1157.35 crore net in India by the fourth weekend of its release.

Day-wise Breakdown

On the fourth Sunday, the film garnered ₹16 crore net, building on its total earnings. It had seen a dip on Friday with ₹8.75 crore, but a robust 42% jump on Saturday brought in ₹12.5 crore, setting the stage for Sunday’s impressive haul.

During its earlier weeks, Pushpa 2: The Rule amassed ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in the second, and ₹129.5 crore in the third. However, with the collections dropping into single digits on the fourth Saturday for the first time, it raises questions about whether the film can maintain its momentum amid increasing competition.

Sankranthi Releases to Watch For

As Sankranthi draws closer, the Telugu and Tamil film industries are gearing up with major releases. Shankar’s much-anticipated film featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer, is set to release on January 10. Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, helmed by Bobby and co-starring Bobby Deol, will hit theaters on January 12. Anil Ravipudi’s festive drama Sankranthiki Vastunnam, featuring Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh, will release on January 14.

While Pushpa 2 has so far dominated the box office without significant challengers, the arrival of these festive blockbusters could shift the dynamics. Recent releases like Mohanlal’s Barroz and Varun Dhawan’s Baby John faced challenges sustaining at the box office, while Unni Mukundan’s Marco has performed steadily, with its Telugu version slated to debut on January 1.

The coming weeks will determine whether Pushpa 2: The Rule can continue its phenomenal run or if it will see a decline as the Sankranthi lineup takes center stage.

Also read: Allu Arjun - Sandhya Theatre Incident: Tollywood, What’s Wrong With You? Is This How to Behave During a Crisis?