Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Movie Invites Auditions for Aspiring Actors

Many aspiring actors dream of making it to the big screen, but only a few are fortunate enough to seize that opportunity. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, currently working on the film Spirit starring Prabhas, has opened the door for fresh talent to join the cast. Known for his work on Arjun Reddy, which was produced under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner, Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues his successful partnership with the production company for Spirit. His brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga, serves as the producer for this highly anticipated film.

In an exciting announcement, Bhadrakali Pictures revealed through their official social media channels that they are offering acting opportunities in Spirit to individuals of all ages. However, the selection criteria require applicants to have a background in either film or theater. Interested candidates are invited to submit a headshot and a personal photo. Additionally, applicants should include an introduction video with details about their name, personal background, and educational history.

To apply, send your details, including the required photos and video, to spirit.bhadrakalipictures@gmail.com. This could be your chance to act alongside Prabhas, so don’t hesitate to share your talent and test your luck!

We’re calling all aspiring actors for an exciting casting opportunity in our film, "Spirit". pic.twitter.com/DgLZ5kIvNO — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) February 12, 2025

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit will feature Prabhas in a prominent role, with reports indicating that he will play a police officer. Keep an eye on this film, as it promises to be an exciting addition to Prabhas’ filmography.